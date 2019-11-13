|
NAIMARK MONA (FERN)
Age 86, residing at Bella Vista in Asheville, NC, and formerly of White Oak, PA died late Thursday evening, October 24, 2019 at Mission Hospital, Asheville, NC. She was born in Brooklyn, NY, December 29, 1932, to the late Monroe and Margaret Stark Izsak. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard G. Naimark on December 28, 2001. Mona is survived by her sons, Eric (Roberta) Naimark of Asheville, NC and Mitchell (Barbara) Naimark of Severna Park, MD, also by five grandsons; C. Shawn (Rose) Butler-Naimark, Samuel Naimark, Monroe (Callie) Naimark, Robert Naimark and David Naimark, and 10 great-grandchildren: some by blood and some by love. She lived most of her life in the McKeesport and White Oak, PA. Her home growing up often included lots of extra family members; aunts, cousins, an uncle or two and grandparents. It was lively and full of life. It developed her deep sense of inclusion and extended family. Mona graduated from McKeesport High School in 1950.She received certification as a Blood Bank Technician from McKeesport Hospital in 1952. Mrs. Naimark served for many years as secretary of the former Congregation Tree of Life–Sfard in White Oak, PA. (now Temple B'nai Israel) where she and her family were also members. She was an active member of the Congregation Beth Ha'Tephila in Asheville, NC and a member of Sisterhood. Mona was a lifetime member of Hadassah, and volunteered with her husband in many community service projects. She worked many years in the blood bank at McKeesport Hospital, PA and the Forbes Regional Medical Center in Wilkinsburg, PA. Kindness and caring were her hallmark attributes. She was able to make friends feel like family all thru her life because of her ability to reach out, care, listen and remember those she embraced in her life. Mona was also fun loving; enjoying travel, the beach and games. She played Maj Jong the very week before she died. These Maj Mavens were dear friends to Mona. As her physical abilities declined, the comradery, laughter, the mental stimulation and social networking were very important. The snacks were good. And so was the winning! A Memorial Service was led by Rabbi Batsheva Meiri at Temple Beth Ha'Tephila on October 27, 2019. A graveside service was held Monday, October 28, 2019 in the Tree of Life–Sfard Cemetery McKeesport, PA with Rabbi Paul Tuchman officiating. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME, McKeesport, PA 15132 is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Ha'Tephila, 42 N. Liberty Street, Asheville, NC 28801 or SLO Hillel, 1 Grand Ave., Box 88, San Louis Obispo, CA 93407.