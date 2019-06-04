|
|
ORDEAN MONICA L.
Age 74, of Northside, passed on June 1, 2019. Daughter of the late Harry and Evelyn May; wife of the late John Richard Ordean; fiancée of James Louis Kimmel; mother of Monica Lee Ordean, John Harry Ordean, Thomas Reed Ordean, Mark Anthony Ordean, and Mary Carole Ordean; grandma and great-grandma of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister of Ronald May, William Stiles, and Carole Herrera. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 4-8 p.m., with a service at 7:30 p.m., at STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Ave., across from AGH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 4, 2019