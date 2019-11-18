|
VENT MONICA
Age 77, of the North Hills, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Vincentian Home after a courageous battle with Parkinson's. She was the beloved wife of Karl Vent. Monica was born in Uniontown, PA on January 6, 1942, and grew up there. She was the daughter of the late John and Frances Tajc. Monica attended St. Johns High School and graduated from St. Joseph's School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, PA. Besides her husband, Monica leaves her daughter, Kristine (husband, Troy Leonard); son, Derek (wife, Michelle); and five grandchildren, Evan Vent, Luke Leonard, Ryan Vent, Adam Leonard, and Gabrielle Vent. Monica also leaves behind her brothers, Ray (Kathleen), Lawrence (Mary), Richard (Debra), and Ronald (Carol); and sister, Therese; as well as several nieces and nephews. Monica enjoyed gardening, doing crafts, and was a exceptional seamstress, besides working as a Registered Nurse. She enjoyed and cherished her grandchildren. Visitation Tues. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Wed. 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to . Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019