Sr. Monique de la Presentation, l.s.p. (Leonor G. Rodriguez) Born on February 25, 1922. Entered Little Sisters of the Poor in Toco Departmento de Boyaca, Colombia S.A. Made her first vows on June 28, 1945, and came to the U.S.A., where she was stationed in several homes of the U.S.A. She has been in our Pittsburgh home, 1028 Benton Avenue since 1992. She died on October 30, 2019, and will be waked on November 2nd - 3rd and buried from our Chapel at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 4th, and buried in St. Mary's Cemetery on Penn Avenue & 45th Street.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
