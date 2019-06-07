COLEMAN MONNA "JUNE"

Age 80, of Penn Arbors in Penn Hills, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Loving mother of Bruce T. (Darlene) Coleman, Kimberly Lee (Mike) Gregory and Roger (Janet) Coleman; beloved grandmother of 10; caring great-grandmother of 16. June is also survived by four sisters and two brothers. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Naomi Ramsey; and son, Tracy Coleman. June lived in Turtle Creek for fifty years then moved to Oakland, where she lived for 15 years. She worked as a manager at Giant Eagle flower department until her retirement. June enjoyed working with and arranging flowers and growing plants. She loved her Penn Hills Bible study and her Brethren of Oakland Fellowship. Friends will be received Sunday from 12 - 6 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., corner of Shaw and Triboro Avenues, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a funeral service will immediately follow. Interment will be private. www.jobefuneralhome.com.