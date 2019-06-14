|
MATTHEWS MOODY ARNOLD
Age 80, quietly on June 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria Matthews; father of Arnold, Robert, Mary Matthews, Justin (Candice) Murrell, Tracy Murrell Bailey; seven grandchildren; and a large host of relatives. Friends may call Sunday, June 16, 2019, 2-6 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Monday, June 17, 2019, 11 a.m. at Petra International Ministries of Pittsburgh, 15221. Burial Homewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Culture Church, P.O. Box 4329, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019