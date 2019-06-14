Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Memorial Chapel of Point Breeze
800 Center St
Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
412-241-7998
Resources
More Obituaries for MOODY MATTHEWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MOODY ARNOLD MATTHEWS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MOODY ARNOLD MATTHEWS Obituary
MATTHEWS MOODY ARNOLD

Age 80, quietly on June 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Gloria Matthews; father of Arnold, Robert, Mary Matthews, Justin (Candice) Murrell, Tracy Murrell Bailey; seven grandchildren; and a large host of relatives. Friends may call Sunday, June 16, 2019, 2-6 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. Funeral Ceremony Monday, June 17, 2019, 11 a.m. at Petra International Ministries of Pittsburgh, 15221. Burial Homewood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the New Culture Church, P.O. Box 4329, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now