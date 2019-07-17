SHRATTER MORRIS

Age 94, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. He leaves his wife, Shirley, of 67 years; and his son, Ellis. Born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA since his early years, Morris was dedicated to the Pittsburgh community, he started out as a lifeguard at Highland Park pool. As a good patriot he served in the Air Force during World War II, after high school early graduation. In his 30 years of public service he worked as a history teacher, guidance counselor and was the head of Scholars Program. He also was an active member and leader at Recovery International for 20 years. Specially dedicated to the jewish community, Morris was president of the Jewish War Veterans in Pittsburgh for four years where he distributed many scholarships. He helped jewish immigrants to become citizens, led a discussion group at Rodef Shalom as a volunteer for ten years, he and his wife established a group "Spur" to gain promotions for jewish teachers. After retiring, he and his wife Shirley established a TV program "More Than Just Learning", to interview well known people about the importance of education. On July 6, 1995 Mayor Murphy issued a proclamation making the day "Morris and Shirley Shratter Day". He also won one gold and two silver medals in swimming at the 2008 National Senior Olympics. Morris will be greatly missed by his wife, Shirley; son, Ellis; nieces and nephews, Marvin, Rochelle Pallock, Mindy Freeman, Tina and James Blake, Lee and Kelly Shratter and Robin Taylor. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Friday, July 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. Visitation one-half hour prior to services, 10:30-11 a.m. Interment West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. www.schugar.com.