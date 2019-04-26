Home

Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
MORRY SABLE Obituary
SABLE MORRY

On Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend for 69 years of the late Eunice Cowen Sable; loving father of Kathy Madfis (Roland Packard) and Carolyn (Nathan) Spachner; brother of Sandi (Ed) Forstenzer, the late Edwin Sable, Jack Sable, Karen Sable and Marlene Harris; devoted grandfather of Eric (Katie) Madfis and Michael Spachner; great-grandfather of Lucille Rose Madfis and Violet Ember Madfis; brother-in-law of Mitzi (Robert) Feinberg; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside Sunday at 3 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (2 p.m. to 3 p.m.). Interment Temple Sinai Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Jewish Residential Services, 4905 Fifth Ave. #3, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or Sivitz Jewish Hospice, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or a .


www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019
