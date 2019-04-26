|
SABLE MORRY
On Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved husband and best friend for 69 years of the late Eunice Cowen Sable; loving father of Kathy Madfis (Roland Packard) and Carolyn (Nathan) Spachner; brother of Sandi (Ed) Forstenzer, the late Edwin Sable, Jack Sable, Karen Sable and Marlene Harris; devoted grandfather of Eric (Katie) Madfis and Michael Spachner; great-grandfather of Lucille Rose Madfis and Violet Ember Madfis; brother-in-law of Mitzi (Robert) Feinberg; also survived by nieces and nephews. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside Sunday at 3 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (2 p.m. to 3 p.m.). Interment Temple Sinai Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Jewish Residential Services, 4905 Fifth Ave. #3, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 or Sivitz Jewish Hospice, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 or a .
