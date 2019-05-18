Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 84, of West Homestead, passed unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, May 16, 2019, Morry was the beloved husband of Judith L. Aber Sachs for 57 years; father of Marie Boyle (Mike), Patty Balsamico (John); brother of Sis Theis and the late Carmen Sachs, Charles Sachs; brother-in-law of Arlene Sachs, Dorothy Sachs; pap-pap of Gianna "GiGi," Keelan, and Hugh; also survived by many nieces, nephews and other extended family members. Morry was a member of Teamsters Local #249. His family will miss his joking wit and pranks. He had a love for Italian food and compassion for homeless animals. Celebrate Morry's life with his family on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 923 Saxonburg Blvd. at Rt. 8, Shaler Twp.. where services will be held on Sunday at 4 PM. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pgh, PA 15208 in memory of Morry Sachs. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 18, 2019
