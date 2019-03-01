Home

Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
MURIEL L. MEYERS

MURIEL L. MEYERS Obituary
MEYERS MURIEL L.

Age 93 of Pittsburgh died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 28, 2019. She was born August 31, 1925 in Steubenville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Walter W. and Mary (Miller) Layfield. Muriel was a retired Secretary for Judge Allen Bogen of Allegheny County Common Pleas of Court in Pittsburgh. She is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Meyers; her sisters, Grace Shockey; Mary Cochrane; Patricia Haines; and her brother, Walter Layfield. She is survived by her children, Barbara Stanko, of Pittsburgh, William (Marie) Zalfini, of Penn Hills, Marilyn Ferraro, of Bethel Park, Daniel Berman (Colleen Keller) of Gibsonia; and Pamela Campbell, of Lancaster, PA and her step-children, Albert Meyers, of Monroeville James Meyers, of Burgettstown, PA and Ken Meyers, of Pittsburgh. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is the sister of Jane Olejniczak and Esther Galayda, of Pittsburgh. Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019 in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Robert P. Karish, Supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA, 15068, where services will be held Monday at 11 a.m., with Pastor Robert Ezatoff officiating.  www.giglerfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
