MURL RAY THOMPSON

MURL RAY THOMPSON Obituary
THOMPSON MURL RAY

Murl Ray Thompson, 75, formerly of Bellevue and Baden, passed away with his wife, Susan and good friend, Gary Murphy at his side on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Brighton Rehab & Wellness Center, after a long battle with dementia. Murl retired from the Boro of Bellevue and was known for his sense of humor and antics. In addition to his wife, Susan E Rossi Thompson, he leaves two daughters, Janice and Tammy; two grandchildren, Justine and Garrett; two brothers, Ross (Wilma) and Larry (DeAnne); a sister, Sherry. The Rossi family, Sheila (late Tom), Leslie (Michael), Amy (Tom), and Michael (Holly) and their extended families. Private burial in Illinois will be at a later date. Arrangement by SIMPSON FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, Monaca. To share online condolences, visit simpsonfuneralhome.com. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
