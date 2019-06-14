VARAT DR. MURRAY A.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, died peacefully in his home on June 12, 2019 at the age of 82. Born January 5, 1937, Murray served as a military physician in the U.S. Army and then was head of cardiology and ran the Coronary Care Unit at Montefiore Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Terry; his children, Benjamin Varat (Deborah), Patrick Nold (Raphaela) and Jessica Varat (Nikolai); his grandchildren, Nathaniel, Jesse, Tassilo, Isidor and Hatcher; brother of Jonathan and the late Harvey and Joshua. Graveside service and interment will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at Homewood Cemetery. Shiva will be held out of town. Arrangements entrusted to the RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC. www.schugar.com