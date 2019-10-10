|
NOVAK MURRAY G.
Age 74, of Universal, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Kathleen C.; father of Kevin (Beth) Novak and Todd (Rena) Novak; grandfather of Kyle, Kaitlyn, Diana and Lauren; brother of the late Lilli Eppinger; uncle of David (Michele) and Stacy (Erin) Eppinger. Murray retired from Penn Hills School District. Friends received, Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Saturday, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Universal Presbyterian Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019