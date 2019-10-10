Home

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
MURRAY G. NOVAK

MURRAY G. NOVAK Obituary
NOVAK MURRAY G.

Age 74, of Universal, on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.  Beloved husband of Kathleen C.; father of Kevin (Beth) Novak and Todd (Rena) Novak; grandfather of Kyle, Kaitlyn, Diana and Lauren; brother of the late Lilli Eppinger; uncle of David (Michele) and Stacy (Erin) Eppinger.  Murray retired from Penn Hills School District.  Friends received, Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills,  where a Service will be held, Saturday, 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be to Universal Presbyterian Church. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
