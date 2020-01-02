|
GATTO MYRA ANN
Age 78, of Penn Hills, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Sister of James (Linda) Gatto, John (Josie) Gatto and the late Joan Smith, Karen (Tom) Hess and Mary (Tom) Miller; daughter of the late James and Agnes Gatto; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills, where a blessing service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Visitation Friday, 6-8 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020