Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-6540
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
a blessing service
William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD 11735 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MYRA GATTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MYRA ANN GATTO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MYRA ANN GATTO Obituary
GATTO MYRA ANN

Age 78, of Penn Hills, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Sister of James (Linda) Gatto, John (Josie) Gatto and the late Joan Smith, Karen (Tom) Hess and Mary (Tom) Miller; daughter of the late James and Agnes Gatto; also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills, where a blessing service will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Visitation Friday, 6-8 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MYRA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William F. Gross Funeral Home LTD
Download Now