Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Interment
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
MYRA M. FLAVIN

MYRA M. FLAVIN Obituary
FLAVIN MYRA M.

Age 96, of Bethel Park, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late Thomas S. Flavin; loving mother of Thomas B. (Kathleen) Flavin, Bernadette Flavin, Linda (Jett McCann) Flavin, Marianne (James) Williamson, the late Dennis Flavin and the late Douglas Flavin.  She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Friends will be received on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, 12 p.m.  Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
