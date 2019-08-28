|
|
FLAVIN MYRA M.
Age 96, of Bethel Park, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas S. Flavin; loving mother of Thomas B. (Kathleen) Flavin, Bernadette Flavin, Linda (Jett McCann) Flavin, Marianne (James) Williamson, the late Dennis Flavin and the late Douglas Flavin. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Friends will be received on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, 12 p.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019