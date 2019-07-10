LINEBERRY MYRANDA M.

On July 6th, the Lord unexpectedly called his servant Myranda Lineberry, age 25, leaving behind her grieving parents, Angela and Derek Ishman (Crescent); brother Tyler (Coraopolis); father Joe Fragapane (Oakdale); her loving children, Ava, Nova and Vega; grandparents, Jerry and Marcia Orsini (Hopewell) and Len and Linda Ishman (Coraopolis); her husband, Justin (Pittsburgh); Uncles, Cousins, friends and especially her life-long friend, Jenny Lineberry. Myranda was a loving mother to her girls, a special gift to her family and will be sadly missed. A special thanks to those who believed in and supported her through difficult times. Love you "Randa". Memorial visitation Friday (July 12) 3 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 7 p.m. at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations, if desired, for the care of her children to: The Children of Myranda M. Lineberry, c/o Gerald Orsini, 1920 Rhode Island Ave., Aliquippa, PA 15001.