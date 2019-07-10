Home

POWERED BY

Services
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-264-1390
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home
867 Fifth Ave
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MYRANDA LINEBERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MYRANDA M. LINEBERRY


1994 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MYRANDA M. LINEBERRY Obituary
LINEBERRY MYRANDA M.

On July 6th, the Lord unexpectedly called his servant Myranda Lineberry, age 25, leaving behind her grieving parents, Angela and Derek Ishman (Crescent); brother Tyler (Coraopolis); father Joe Fragapane (Oakdale); her loving children, Ava, Nova and Vega; grandparents, Jerry and Marcia Orsini (Hopewell) and Len and Linda Ishman (Coraopolis); her husband, Justin (Pittsburgh); Uncles, Cousins, friends and especially her life-long friend, Jenny Lineberry. Myranda was a loving mother to her girls, a special gift to her family and will be sadly missed. A special thanks to those who believed in and supported her through difficult times. Love you "Randa". Memorial visitation Friday (July 12) 3 p.m. until time of Memorial Service at 7 p.m. at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations, if desired, for the care of her children to: The Children of Myranda M. Lineberry, c/o Gerald Orsini, 1920 Rhode Island Ave., Aliquippa, PA 15001.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now