FINKELSTEIN MYRNA
On Monday, December 30, 2019. Proud mother of Dr. Alan (Dr. Lisa Schlar) Finkelstein; sister of Larry Stein and the late Burton Stein; grandmother of Ariana and Jordan Finkelstein; aunt of Darren (Milena Macioce) Stein and great-aunt of Zoe. Myrna was raised in Morningside and graduated from Peabody High School in 1953. She lived in New York City for a decade. When her husband died shortly after their marriage, she returned to Pittsburgh and raised her son, Alan, in Stanton Heights, before moving to Mt. Lebanon. She created a home filled with joy, warmth, love, and respect, and instilled those values in her family. She took special pleasure in helping to raise her grandchildren, whom she adored. She loved to travel, to cook, attend theater, and play mah jong with her friends. Most of all, she loved to laugh. Myrna is most remembered for the kindness and love she shared so generously with family and friends. Everyone in her orbit noted her selflessness and concern for others. Graveside Services and Interment were held at Beth Shalom Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Greater Pittsburgh Food Bank, 1 N. Linden Street, Duquesne, PA 15110. Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 3, 2020