BAUMGARTEL MYRNA H.
Myrna H. Baumgartel passed away at home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 following a short illness and a very long life. She was born on December 15, 1922 to the late Elmer and Gertrude Holsinger of Groveton, PA, a suburb of Pittsburgh. She was preceded in death by almost everyone; her brother, Walter Holsinger; sister, Dorothy Colegrove; husband of over 61 years (at the time of his death), Kenneth N. Baumgartel; and son, Jeffrey D. Baumgartel (Marianne surviving). She is survived by her daughter, Holly (David) Biondi; grandson, Darick (Cindy) Biondi; granddaughter, Nicole (Tyler) Kaufmann; and her favorite great-grandsons, Theodore "Theo" J. Kaufmann and Augustine "Gus" T. Biondi. Also left behind to miss her incredible humor and wit are her nephew Roger (Jan) Holman who faithfully called her every Sunday and niece, Marge (Jim) Brickley who always tried to meet for a meal whenever their travels brought them near Charleston, WV. Last, but by no means least, a special mention for Gary Henderson, a son from a different mother, Sara Hampton who visited and shared laughter, and the many friends who became family at Sunday dinners in her home and Thursday evenings at O'Charleys. Myrna was a WWII marine veteran and volunteered countless hours both in Pittsburgh and, later in life, in Charleston at Meals on Wheels and as a geriatric patient aid. She loved her church family and Sunday School class members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Avenue, South Charleston, WV 25303. A special thanks to hospice nurse, Heather and caregivers Kristy and Janie, without whom she would not have been able to remain in her own home till the very end. A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church, 905 Glendale Avenue, South Charleston, WV on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. A committal service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Fairmount AR Presbyterian Church, 2535 Fairmount Church Road, Sewickley, PA 15143 at 10:30 a.m. You may send condolences to the family a: www.barlowbonsall.com BARLOW BONSALL FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020