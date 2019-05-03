Home

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at age 87, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was the loving mother of Joel Armstrong-Muntner (Amy), Jill Horvat (Michael), and the late Ellen Denise Muntner; loving grandmother to her three grandchildren, Eliza Rain and Ella Rose Horvat, and Emma Rae Armstrong-Muntner; sister to the late Dr. Robert Weiss; and many treasured friends. Interment at Kether Torah Cemetery, Reserve Township, PA. Memorial donations can be made to your preferred charity in Myrna's name. Myrna was an inspiring art educator and talented artist, who stood up for civil rights and women's rights in River Edge, New Jersey. She raised three children as a single mother, while earning her master's degree in education and spending 26 years as an acclaimed art instructor in the Fair Lawn, NJ school district. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD. (Blawnox) www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 3, 2019
