TRAUTVETTER MYRNA (WINTERSGILL)

Age 81, of Baldwin Borough, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Al and Clara Wintersgill; beloved wife of the late Matthew Miller and Edward Trautvetter; mother of Kathleen (Mark) Hanna, Karen (Jeffrey) Starr, David Trautvetter, Sean (Sally) Miller, Patrick (Manal) Miller, Chad (Heather) Trautvetter, and the late Kimberly (Miller) Whitfield; proud grandmother of Matthew Starr, Lisa (Starr) Green, Alyssa and Cody Miller, Briana and Jacina Miller, and Ashley, Shaelen, and Jacelyn Trautvetter; proud great-grandmother of Lyla Green; sister of the late Ronnie Wintersgill. Myrna was a retired bank manager at Parkvale Savings and Loan. She participated in Handmaid of the Lord at St. Germaine Church, was the secretary-treasurer of Baldwin United Presbyterian Church Ladies' Evening Circle, a member of the South Park Seniors, and was a volunteer for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Friends received Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon in Frisch's Banquet Room in Caste Village. In lieu of flowers, donations in Myrna's name may be sent to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden Street, Duquesne, PA 15110. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com