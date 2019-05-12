Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
Resources
More Obituaries for MYRNA TRAUTVETTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MYRNA (WINTERSGILL) TRAUTVETTER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MYRNA (WINTERSGILL) TRAUTVETTER Obituary
TRAUTVETTER MYRNA (WINTERSGILL)

Age 81, of Baldwin Borough, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019. Daughter of the late Al and Clara Wintersgill; beloved wife of the late Matthew Miller and Edward Trautvetter; mother of Kathleen (Mark) Hanna, Karen (Jeffrey) Starr, David Trautvetter, Sean (Sally) Miller, Patrick (Manal) Miller, Chad (Heather) Trautvetter, and the late Kimberly (Miller) Whitfield; proud grandmother of Matthew Starr, Lisa (Starr) Green, Alyssa and Cody Miller, Briana and Jacina Miller, and Ashley, Shaelen, and Jacelyn Trautvetter; proud great-grandmother of Lyla Green; sister of the late Ronnie Wintersgill. Myrna was a retired bank manager at Parkvale Savings and Loan. She participated in Handmaid of the Lord at St. Germaine Church, was the secretary-treasurer of Baldwin United Presbyterian Church Ladies' Evening Circle, a member of the South Park Seniors, and was a volunteer for the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Friends received Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600, where a Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a luncheon in Frisch's Banquet Room in Caste Village. In lieu of flowers, donations in Myrna's name may be sent to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden Street, Duquesne, PA 15110. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now