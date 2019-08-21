|
|
EVANS MYRTLE NISHNICK
Age 77, of Washington, PA, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. She was born July 29, 1942 in Cokeburg, PA; a daughter of the late Frank and Ollie Rose Nishnick. Mrs. Evans was employed by Washington Penn Plastics for over 25 years. On August 30, 1997, she married Anderson Evans who survives. Surviving is a son, Dr. Richard Guthrie Jr. (Kiran) of Phoenix, AZ; a daughter, Erika Guthrie Schaltenbrand (Dale) of Glenshaw, PA; three grandchildren, Rajan and Shalin Guthrie and Joey Schaltenbrand; several nieces and nephews; and several step-grandchildren. Friends will be received Wednesday from 3 to 8 p.m. in the GREENLEE'S BENTLEYVILLE FUNERAL HOME, 619 Main St. Bentleyville, PA where Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jonathan Lingenhoel officiating. Interment will follow in Scenery Hill Cemetery. Online guestbook and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019