|
|
STANFORD NADINE "NA" (ROBINSON)
Age 62, quietly on November 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman Lee Stanford. Nadine was born on February 17, 1957, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Charles H. Robinson, Sr. and Odessa Mae Robinson. She graduated from Wilkinsburg High School in 1975. She was a member of Mount Zion Fire Baptized Holiness Church, Hill District where she got saved. Nadine and Norman were both a part of the US Air Force. Nadine was a MP and Norman retired as an electrical engineer. At retirement, they resided in Charlotte, NC. Nadine loved to sing and graced several choirs with her majestic voice. She also loved to teach the kids in Sunday School. Nadine was a giver and was always there to help her family and friends in times of need, whether it be an ear to listen or a shoulder to cry on. Nadine is survived by her mother, Odessa Mae Robinson; her two sons, TiJuan and TisChaun Stanford; granddaughter, Jade Stanford; her sisters, Frances Darby, Nanette, Lottie, and Kathy Robinson; her brothers, Hank, Julius, Chucky, James, and Keith Robinson; and a ton of nieces, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Nadine was truly loved and will be missed tremendously. The family will hold a public memorial service to celebrate her life, her love, and her legacy on Thursday, November 14, 2019, 6 p.m. at WHITE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 800 Center St. at South Ave., Wilkinsburg 15221. A public memorial service on Friday, November 15, 2019, 12 noon at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 403 2nd St., West Newton, PA 15089.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019