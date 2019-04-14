MCMILLAN NADZIEJA JADWIGA

Born in Moscow, Russia, September 26, 1918, Nadzieja Jadwiga McMillan grew up in an orphanage just outside Warsaw, Poland, where she came to know and love the Lord Jesus. She came to the US in 1936, attended, and then graduated Muskingum College in 1942. In the Spring of 1943, she was married to Robert McMillan, and they raised five children, Margaret, Rosalie, Bob, David, and Barbara. She stood by Robert through 59 years of marriage, and served Christ with him in six RPCNA Congregations, Connelsville, PA, College Hill, in Beaver Falls, PA, Fresno, CA, Seattle, WA, and Coldenham, NY. She nursed Robert back to health after a serious accident, and they served the Lord briefly in three more congregations. In 1996, they moved into the RP Home, where he died in 2002. Nadzieja remained living in the Home until early this morning. She was 100.5 years old. She is survived by her five children, their spouses, 17 grandchildren, and 56 great-grandchildren - pretty good for a little orphan girl, whose Russian name means Hope. Friends received ON Friday, June 7, 2019, from 2-4 P.M. and 7-9 p.m. at SIMONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7720 Perry Hwy., Pgh., PA 15237. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Reformed Presbyterian Home, 2344 Perrysville Ave., Pgh., PA 51214, where in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made.