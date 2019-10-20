Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NAN NORRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NAN REGINA NORRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NAN REGINA NORRIS Obituary
NORRIS NAN REGINA

Nan was born on July 3, 1932, and passed peacefully on October 6, 2019. Nan was a resident of the Masonic Village at Sewickley since 2005. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Floy Hall Norris and the sister of the late Anthony R. Norris. She is survived by the extended family of Mann cousins. Nan wanted to thank the Masonic Nursing Staff for the kind care. Susan Jones, nursing associate, was a dear friend. From 1950 to 1993, she had a treasured relationship with Chatham University as a student (two bachelor degrees) and as a volunteer. Funeral arrangements were private. For Carol Hartman: thank you for years of friendship. For special cousins, David Mann and son, Michael Mann, with much love: thank you for making my later years matter.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.