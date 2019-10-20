|
NORRIS NAN REGINA
Nan was born on July 3, 1932, and passed peacefully on October 6, 2019. Nan was a resident of the Masonic Village at Sewickley since 2005. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Floy Hall Norris and the sister of the late Anthony R. Norris. She is survived by the extended family of Mann cousins. Nan wanted to thank the Masonic Nursing Staff for the kind care. Susan Jones, nursing associate, was a dear friend. From 1950 to 1993, she had a treasured relationship with Chatham University as a student (two bachelor degrees) and as a volunteer. Funeral arrangements were private. For Carol Hartman: thank you for years of friendship. For special cousins, David Mann and son, Michael Mann, with much love: thank you for making my later years matter.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019