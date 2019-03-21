BOGGESS NANCIE LYNN (AMBLER)

Age 66, of Evans City, PA, died at home on March 19, 2019. Nancie was born on October 31, 1952 in the Ambler home in Bethel Park, PA to the late Samuel and Jeannette (Kent) Ambler. Nancie graduated from Bethel Park High School in 1971 and earned an Associate Degree from Robert Morris University. She worked at Herr-Voss as an inventory clerk and buyer and attended St. David's Episcopal Church in Venetia, PA. Nancie loved nature and took delight in gardening and bird watching. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and travel -- her favorite trips included Alaska and Hawaii; Nancie was the proud and loving mother of three sons, Andrew (Erica Mendish), Peter (Maya), and the late Jeffrey (surviving, Stephanie Letzkus); a devoted grandmother, Nancie cherished her six grandchildren, Jackson, Bobby, Mikey, Joanna, Eleanor, and Imogen Boggess; Nancie is also survived by her sister, Susan Ambler Bullard (Tom); her brothers, David Ambler (Linda) and Jamie Ambler (Betty); nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. Friends will be welcomed on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Avenue, Mars, PA 16046. A service will be held on Saturday March 23 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to . Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com