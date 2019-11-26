|
GREGRIS NANCY A. (PROTZ)
Age 78, of Irwin, formerly of Duquesne, on Sun., Nov. 24, 2019, in the Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born July 14, 1941, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Ted and Helen (Petrisko) Protz. Prior to her retirement she was employed as a school teacher for the Duquesne School District. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. Surviving are her beloved husband of 55 years, F. James Gregris; loving mother to Amy Gregris, of Greensburg, LTC. Mark (Jessica) Gregris, of Springfield, VA; grandmother to Zachary Gregris, of Casper, WY, Megan Gaza, of Long Beach, CA, Amanda Gaza, of Greensburg and Morgan Gregris, of VA; sister to Phyllis (Larry) Tomblin, of Poplar Grove, IL, Mary Lou Manns, of West Mifflin; several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wed. at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. A funeral service will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019