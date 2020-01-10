Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY MARQUER-MELE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY A. MARQUER-MELE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY A. MARQUER-MELE Obituary
MARQUER-MELE NANCY A.

Nancy A. Marquer, 66, of Eighty-Four, PA, passed away on January 7, 2020, surrounded by her family; loving daughter of the late August Marquer and Edith Shadler; and sister to Carol Rumberger and Yvonne Zanos (dec).  Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Frank A. Mele. Nancy will be forever remembered by her children, Terri Mele-Albarano, Christy Mele, and Anthony Mele; and her grandchildren, Corryn Albarano and Stella Spiegel. Nancy graduated from Canon-McMillan High School and earned a bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College in Philadelphia. Nancy enjoyed a long career as a florist in which she enjoyed working both with flowers and customers. Nancy enjoyed hiking, travel, nature, and the arts.  She will be remembered for her charm, wit, and kindness. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, 15317, McMurray, (724) 941-3211. Family and friends are welcome, Friday, January 10, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11 a.m. at funeral home. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now