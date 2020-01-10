|
|
MARQUER-MELE NANCY A.
Nancy A. Marquer, 66, of Eighty-Four, PA, passed away on January 7, 2020, surrounded by her family; loving daughter of the late August Marquer and Edith Shadler; and sister to Carol Rumberger and Yvonne Zanos (dec). Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Frank A. Mele. Nancy will be forever remembered by her children, Terri Mele-Albarano, Christy Mele, and Anthony Mele; and her grandchildren, Corryn Albarano and Stella Spiegel. Nancy graduated from Canon-McMillan High School and earned a bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College in Philadelphia. Nancy enjoyed a long career as a florist in which she enjoyed working both with flowers and customers. Nancy enjoyed hiking, travel, nature, and the arts. She will be remembered for her charm, wit, and kindness. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, 15317, McMurray, (724) 941-3211. Family and friends are welcome, Friday, January 10, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11 a.m. at funeral home. Please view and add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020