NANCY A. PENNEY

PENNEY NANCY A.

Age 83, of Mars, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was a teacher for the North Allegheny School District for 42 years. She was a member and organist for Mars United Presbyterian Church. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Surviving are two brothers, William (Susan) Penney of the San Francisco Area in CA and Robert (Sandy) Penney of Reading, PA; aunt of Christine (Noel) Mabry, Gregory (Claudine) Penney, Jeanne (Richard) Schlicher and Michael Penney; also surviving are seven great-nieces and great-nephews. A service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com. Memorial contributions may be made to Mars UP Church, PO Box 805, Mars, PA 16046.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 5, 2019
