PENNEY NANCY A.

Age 83, of Mars, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 in her home. She was a teacher for the North Allegheny School District for 42 years. Nancy was a member and organist for Mars United Presbyterian Church. She belonged to the Eastern Star and also Delta Kappa Gamma. She had previously served as chairman for the Mars Library. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Surviving are two brothers, William (Susan) Penney of the San Francisco Area in CA and Robert (Sandy) Penney of Reading, PA; aunt of Christine (Noel) Mabry, Gregory (Claudine) Penney, Jeanne (Richard) Schlicher, and Michael Penney. Also surviving are seven great-nieces and great-nephews. Friends are invited to a Memorial Service on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mars United Presbyterian Church, 232 Crowe Ave. Mars, PA 16046. A luncheon will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of the MCDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com. Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Twp., PA. Memorial contributions may be made to Mars UP Church, PO Box 805, Mars, PA 16046.