|
|
SMITH NANCY A.
Age 81, of Shaler Twp., on March 14, 2019. Wife of the late Paul E.; mother of Patricia Smith (Jack Kaylor), Jeffrey (Tammy) Smith, and Janet (Michael) Skelton; grandmother of Rachel Bateman (Shane), Kelli Weidman (fiancé Chris), Ryan Smith, and Matthew Skelton; daughter of the late George and Mary Miller. Visitation Saturday, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. Please visit us at:
neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019