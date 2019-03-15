Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
SMITH NANCY A.

Age 81, of Shaler Twp., on March 14, 2019. Wife of the late Paul E.; mother of Patricia Smith (Jack Kaylor), Jeffrey (Tammy) Smith, and Janet (Michael) Skelton; grandmother of Rachel Bateman (Shane), Kelli Weidman (fiancé Chris), Ryan Smith, and Matthew Skelton; daughter of the late George and Mary Miller. Visitation Saturday, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church. Please visit us at:


neelyfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
