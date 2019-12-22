Home

J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
NANCY A. WOJCIECHOWICZ


1955 - 2019
NANCY A. WOJCIECHOWICZ Obituary
WOJCIECHOWICZ NANCY A.

On Sunday, December 15, 2019, after a long illness, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Hebron Township, Coudersport, Pennsylvania.  Born December 5, 1955, to Walter and Irene (Ogrodowska) Wojciechowicz in Pittsburgh, Nancy grew up on the South Side, but loved the wide open space of Rural North-Central Pennsylvania and made her home there for 19 years. She was an avid collector and journeyed to flea markets, auctions, antique stores and garage sales to explore and seek treasures. She was an enthusiastic traveler and traveled much of the world. Additionally, she spent 35 career years with the United States Postal Service. Preceded in death was Nancy's father, Walter, and brother, David Wojciechowicz and her close Friend, Amy Law. Nancy is survived by her mother, Irene; and her two sisters, Janet (M.J.) and Linda Wojciechowicz of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by two nephews, Jason (Heather) and Justin (Lauren) Wojciechowicz of Jeannette and their children.  She is survived by her extended Coudersport families, the Phelps, Taraboris and Denhoffs. Also survived by many loving relatives. A Celebration of Life will be held in Nancy's honor at a later date. To share thoughts and memories, please visit www.gmiterfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
