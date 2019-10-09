|
|
CODER NANCY ANN (CAMERON)
Age 95, of Sewickley, died October 7, 2019 in Masonic Village, Sewickley surrounded by her daughters. She was born July 9, 1924 in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Harold L. and Thelma True Cameron. She was formerly employed at Maple Creek Distributing and Red Bull Inn in Charleroi and PNC Bank in Monongahela. She is survived by three daughters, Billie (Bob) Sabo, Cathy (Charley) Evans, and Pamela (Den) Wagner; six grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marjorie Armstrong. She was preceded in death by her husband, George William "Bill" Coder; brother, Harold L. (Jeanne) Cameron, Jr.; and a sister, June Ringdal. Friends will be received on Thursday, October 10 from 3-7 p.m. in the FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 427 West Main St., Monongahela where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Interment will be on Friday in Sunset Hill Memorial Garden, Franklin. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.fryefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019