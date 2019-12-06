|
|
VEZE NANCY ANN
Of West Homestead, formerly of Munhall, on December 4, 2019, age 75. Wife of the late Kenneth R. Veze, Sr.; daughter of the late Stanley, Sr. and Mary (Havrilla) Wasik; mother of Kenneth R. Veze, Carrie Veze, and Dawn Veze; grandmother of Emily, Alexandra, Madalyn, and Taylor; sister of Stanley (Connie) Wasik, Jr. and the late Robert Wasik; also survived by her beloved Yorkie, Toby. Friends received on Sunday, December 8, 2019, 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at the SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, PA 15120. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 9, at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church. Interment to follow at St. Mary Magdalene Cemetery, Munhall. Condolences may be left at www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019