PALLOTTI NANCY B.
Age 83, of Mount Pleasant, formerly of Pittsburgh, was called by God to Heaven to join her beloved husband, on February 4, 2020, at Harmon House Care Center; where she received the kindest of care. Nancy is survived by her four loving children, Michele N. (Donald) Sherbondy; Salvatore D. Pallotti, Jr.; Mark A. (Rene) Pallotti; Renee (David) Noel; adored grandchildren; Lee, Mackenzie, Erin, Emerald, Dominic, Samantha (John), Melissa, Melanie, Elizabeth, Thomas, and Marissa; was the beloved great-grandma (Bubba) to, Silas, Anastasia, Katherine, Jordan, Madalynn and Maleena; and a sister to Constance Maisano; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Salvatore D. "Sam" Pallotti, parents, John A. Radzanowski and Stella Radzanowski-Marciniak, brother, John Radzanowski, and sister, Patricia Strong. Nancy was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA where she worked at Tri Valley Service Federal Credit Union for many years. Nancy enjoyed finding great deals at her local department store, watching her hometown Pittsburgh sports teams, and above all, spending time with her loved ones. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother, and she will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, February 9, 2020, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Funeral Home's chapel at 10 a.m. Committal service to be held at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. (Please meet at cemetery). Memorial contributions may be made to at stjude.org/donate. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.