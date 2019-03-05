QUINN NANCY BORLAND

Passed away peacefully March 4, 2019 at Broadmore at the Lake Senior Living. She was 87 years old. Nancy was the middle of three children born to Curry Randolph Borland and Ann Doyle Borland. Nancy's siblings Susan Borland Sweeney and Curry "Sam" Randolph Borland predeceased Nancy. She was born December 28, 1931. Nancy grew up in Dormont (PA) and attended St. Mary of the Mount High School. She raised her family in nearby Scott Township. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis T Quinn, whom she met while working at the Pennsylvania Railroad. She is survived by her two children, Randolph and Roderic Quinn; her grandchildren Hilary, Rebecca, and Rory, all of whom she loved more than life itself. Nancy is also survived by over a dozen nieces and nephews and countless friends. Nancy was a committed Catholic and attended Mass for over 50 years at Our Lady of Grace Parish until she set out on a new adventure to live in an apartment in St. Thomas More Manor in Bethel Park. Friends welcome Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd, Scott Twp 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Grace Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. www.slaterfuneral.com