Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
NANCY (WILLETT) BROCKHOFF

NANCY (WILLETT) BROCKHOFF Obituary
BROCKHOFF NANCY (WILLETT)

Age 86, of Turtle Creek, passed away peacefully in Butler on Monday, July 29, 2019. Born on January 8, 1933, in Indiana, PA. Daughter of the late James Willett and Mildred Dolores Cook. Preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Dolores Willett Villi; and her brother-in-law, Vince Villi of Irwin; and her husband of 35 years, Charles S. Brockhoff, Sr. of Penn Hills. Nancy was a homemaker in Plum and Turtle Creek who shared her sister's enthusiasm for vintage items, knick knacks, and flea markets. Mother of three sons, Charles S. (Leigh Ann) of Irwin, David (Charleen) of Butler, and Daniel of Turtle Creek; with 11 grandchildren, including Jessica (Joe), Shannon (Marie), Angela, Heather, Christin, Donte (Ashley), Danielle (Robert), Brittany, Ed, Bailey and Jillian; and 16 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 200 East North Street, Butler. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the wonderful caregivers at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler. Professional Services Trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
