|
|
YOUNG NANCY BUEHLER
Age 76, of Punxsutawney, (formerly of Pittsburgh) passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 22, 2019. She was born in Pittsburgh on March 13, 1943. She was raised as the daughter of the late Frederick J. Buehler and Elizabeth Ann (Nelson) Buehler. On April 24, 1965, she married her sweetheart, Joseph Taylor Young. Together they celebrated fifty-four years of marriage. He survives and resides in Punxsutawney. She was a member of Edgewood Presbyterian Church in Pittsburgh. Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Taylor Allderdice High School in Pittsburgh. She went on to attend Robert Morris Business School. Following her education at Robert Morris Business School she worked as a legal secretary for Bucey-Wiley Law Firm in Pittsburgh prior to starting a family. In addition to her husband Joe, she is survived by three sons, Michael Taylor Young of Delmont, Joshua Frederick Young of Shaler and Aaron David Young of Wilkins Township; one brother, John Davis of Harrisonville, sister-in-law Patricia Davis of Norwalk, CT; one sister, Pat Decker of Harrisonville; two best friends, Marianne Tishko and Joanie Bourke. Preceded in death by her adoptive parents Frederick and Elizabeth Buehler, biological parents Chester Arthur Davis and Julia Naomi (Fetter) Davis and brother Chuck A. Davis. Friends will be received from 2-7 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at SHUMAKER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Punxsutawney. A private funeral service will be held. She will be interred at Taylor Cemetery in Falls Creek. Condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019