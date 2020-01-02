|
SCALESE NANCY C.
Age 78, of West Mifflin, on December 30, 2019. Daughter of the late Frank and Nancy (Lupino) Scalese, she was a homemaker and caregiver to her family. She was a member of Christ the Light of the World Parish in Duquesne and enjoyed crafts. She is survived by aunts and cousins. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, from 2-7 p.m. at the MALOY-SCHLEIFER FUNERAL HOME, 915 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, 412-466-3300 where a blessing service will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Name Church of Christ the Light of the World Parish with Rev. Nick Mastrangelo officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Mausoleum, Pittsburgh, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020