NANCY C. (BURK) SEYBOLD

NANCY C. (BURK) SEYBOLD
Age 78, of Monroeville, passed away at her residence on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Larry D. Seybold; loving mother of Roy Seybold, Tammy (Todd) Brooks, and Tracy (Geoff) Leah; grandmother of Autumn and Grey Seybold, Jacob and Emily Brooks, and Robin, Andrew "A.J." and the late Nicholas Leah; predeceased by sisters, Marjorie Coyle and Marion Churchfield. Friends will be received Sunday 1-5 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of (445) Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where services will be Monday, 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery. The family kindly suggests memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the , 2835 East Carson St., Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 or online at . www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
