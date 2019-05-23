|
YOST NANCY C. (MAILEY)
Age 81, peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Loving wife of 63 years to Kenton A. Yost; beloved mother of Greg (Rita) and Gary (Jennifer) Yost; proud gram to Ryan, Ross, Matt, Lauren and Daniel; great-gram to Rye; sister-in-law to Sylvia Williams, Carolyn Hay and Mary Ellen (Robert) Carr. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Interment will be private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019