Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY YOST
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY C. (MAILEY) YOST

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY C. (MAILEY) YOST Obituary
YOST NANCY C. (MAILEY)

Age 81, peacefully on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, of Baldwin Boro. Loving wife of 63 years to Kenton A. Yost; beloved mother of Greg (Rita) and Gary (Jennifer) Yost; proud gram to Ryan, Ross, Matt, Lauren and Daniel; great-gram to Rye; sister-in-law to Sylvia Williams, Carolyn Hay and Mary Ellen (Robert) Carr. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Interment will be private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now