SNYDER NANCY CAROL (MACHNIK)

Age 73, of Pittsburgh's Northside, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was the loving daughter of the late Joseph and Melva Machnik and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She will be remembered for her love of life, sense of humor and kind heart. Nancy worked and was retired from Allegheny General Hospital. Family and friends will be received at BRADY'S FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212 on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a service of blessings to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate In Memory of Nancy to .