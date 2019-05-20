Home

Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
412-321-0495
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Stephen M. Brady Funeral Home
920 Cedar Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
NANCY CAROL (MACHNIK) SNYDER

NANCY CAROL (MACHNIK) SNYDER Obituary
SNYDER NANCY CAROL (MACHNIK)

Age 73, of Pittsburgh's Northside, passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She was the loving daughter of the late Joseph and Melva Machnik and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She will be remembered for her love of life, sense of humor and kind heart. Nancy worked and was retired from Allegheny General Hospital. Family and friends will be received at BRADY'S FUNERAL HOME, 920 Cedar Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212 on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. with a service of blessings to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate In Memory of Nancy to .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 20, 2019
