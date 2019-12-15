Home

NANCY CARROLL (MARTIN) HATLEY

Nancy Carroll (Martin) Hatley, 78, went to be with the Lord on Wed. Dec 4. 2019, in San Jose, CA. Her daughter, Lonnique, and her son-in-law, Tony, were by her side. She was the youngest of five children of Geneva (Richey) Martin and Douglas Martin.  Nancy was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Ellen and Doug. She is survived by her sisters, Anne and LaVerne; her daughter, Nique; and her foster daughter, Karma. A celebration of life will be held on Sat. Dec 21, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Jeron X. Grayson Community Center located at 1852 Enoch St, Pittsburgh, PA. The family asks that donations be made in her honor to the or the Hearts & Minds Activity Center of San Jose, CA in lieu of flowers.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019
