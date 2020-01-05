|
|
CHICCHI NANCY
Age 81 of Scott Township, PA passed away on December 23, 2019. Born on September 30, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Mary O'Korn and Samuel Chicchi. She is survived by many loving aunts, cousins, friends and neighbors. Nancy enjoyed going to the symphony and listening to polka musics. She will be sadly missed. A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, (724) 260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy's name to a . Please view and sign a family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020