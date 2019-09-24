|
|
COUNCILOR NANCY COLLINS
Passed away peacefully and joined the Angels to be with the Lord in Heaven on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Predeceased by her parents, Walter R. and Hazel Collins and beloved grandson, John Michael Lacko. Born in Pittsburgh in 1929, grew up in Mt. Lebanon. Graduated St. Frances Academy and Mercy School of Nursing (RN), She paused her nursing career to raise her family in Upper St. Clair. Reentered the work force as an Office Administrator, retired as a Home Care Nurse. Spent her retirement years with daughter, Karen and son-in-law, Demola, living at her beloved New Jersey shore. Nancy's life was dedicated to her family and her Catholic faith. She enjoyed cooking, volunteering, golfing, and playing bingo. She was an avid bridge player well into her retirement. She was admired for her independent spirit, artistic talents and finding joy in all of her many friendships. Survived by sister, Dee (Frances) Reck (Richard); brother Walter R. Collins, Jr. (Sheila); son, James Councilor (Molly); daughters, Patricia Judge (William), Karen Olanrewaju (Demola) and Susan Persichetti (Dino); grandsons, Mark and Chris Councilor; granddaughter, Leah Judge; six great-grandchildren and 12 nieces and nephews. Family and Friends will be received on Wednesday, October 2nd, 9 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church followed by a Catholic Mass at 10 a.m. Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray, PA. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to the . To view or to send condolences, you may also go to Legacy.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 24, 2019