Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:45 PM
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:45 PM
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
View Map
NANCY DECKER MELANEY


1964 - 2019
NANCY DECKER MELANEY Obituary
MELANEY NANCY DECKER

Age 54, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, of Churchill, tragically passed away due to a horse riding incident. Beloved wife of 32 years to John H. Melaney; cherished daughter of Elsie Decker and the late Robert Decker; dear sister of Robert Decker (Amy Anderson); loving aunt of Melissa Alifanz (Mike). Friends received at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh PA 15221, for a memorial visitation on Wednesday from 6:00 p.m. until time of memorial reading at 7:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Eastridge Branch Library, 1900 Graham Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 17, 2019
