ANDERSON NANCY E. (RANDOLPH)

Age 94, of Bridgeville, on April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James V. Anderson; loving mother of Kirk B. (Mary) Anderson, Andrea (Tom) Newel Grace and the late Robert V. Anderson and his wife, Joyce Kelly, who survives; grandmother of Mike, Charron "Maceo", Chris and Jerel; sister of the late Bob Randolph, Emma Hoston, Kathryn Drew and John Randolph, also survived by five great-grandchildren. Mrs. Anderson was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Bridgeville, where she served as an usher. She also founded Praise and Prayer at Goodwill Villa in Bridgeville. Friends received Friday, 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the . View and add condolences at:

