Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY ANDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY E. (RANDOLPH) ANDERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY E. (RANDOLPH) ANDERSON Obituary
ANDERSON NANCY E. (RANDOLPH)

Age 94, of Bridgeville, on April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James V. Anderson; loving mother of Kirk B. (Mary) Anderson, Andrea (Tom) Newel Grace and the late Robert V. Anderson and his wife, Joyce Kelly, who survives; grandmother of Mike, Charron "Maceo", Chris and Jerel; sister of the late Bob Randolph, Emma Hoston, Kathryn Drew and John Randolph, also survived by five great-grandchildren. Mrs. Anderson was a lifetime member of the  First Baptist Church of Bridgeville, where she served as an usher. She also founded Praise and Prayer at Goodwill Villa in Bridgeville. Friends received Friday, 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333), where a service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to the . View and add condolences at:


warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now