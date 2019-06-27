WELLS NANCY E.

Of Oakland, formerly of Squirrel Hill, on Saturday, June 22, 2019, age 84. Beloved wife of the late Jerome C. Wells; mother of David J. Wells (Olivia); grandmother of Tyler Jerome and Ellen Ann Wells; sister of the late Ben Prime (the late Allene), Jimmie Prime (the late Edith) and Ralph Prime (survived by Mary Ellen); also survived by nieces and nephews. Nancy began her career in Social Services with Campus Ministry at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, where she met her husband, Jerome. They lived for several years in Zaria, Nigeria, where she pursued research at the Universities of Ibadan and Ahmadu Bello. For most of her married life she lived in Squirrel Hill, where she raised her family. Nancy worked in the Allegheny County Controllers Office and was Director of the Collegiate Branch of the YMCA of Pittsburgh. She retired as Executive Director of the Center for Victims where she had worked for almost 12 years. A memorial service will be held at Sixth Presbyterian Church, 1688 Murray Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 on Sunday, June 30 at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Nancy's name to the Center for Victims, www.centerforvictims.org/make-a-difference-today/donate-today. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.