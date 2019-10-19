|
McDADE-NOVAK NANCY ELLEN
Age 73, of Blawnox passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 surrounded by family and her beloved dog, Max. Born in Verona, PA on January 24, 1946 to the late Malcolm and Jane (Hotchkiss) McDade. She worked for 20 years at Montemurro's Restaurant, Sharpsburg, then Lake Regional Medical Center, O'Hara Twp. until going back to school in her late 50's to earn a degree as a Pharmacy Technician. She then worked for McKesson and Walgreens Pharmacy in Carnegie before being forced to retire with a diagnosis of Amyloidosis in 2015. She is cherished in memory by her sister, Maureen (McDade) McClellan; her husband of 53 years, John E. Novak; her two stepsons, John E. Novak, Jr. and David J. (Cathy) Novak; her daughter, Kelly (McDade) MacKay; her four grandchildren, Matthew J. MacKay, Christina M. MacKay, Kyle B. Novak, Travis M. Novak; one great-granddaughter, Chloe L. MacKay; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the service at 7 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019