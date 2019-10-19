Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY McDADE-NOVAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY ELLEN McDADE-NOVAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
NANCY ELLEN McDADE-NOVAK Obituary
McDADE-NOVAK NANCY ELLEN

Age 73, of Blawnox passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 surrounded by family and her beloved dog, Max. Born in Verona, PA on January 24, 1946 to the late Malcolm and Jane (Hotchkiss) McDade.  She worked for 20 years at Montemurro's Restaurant, Sharpsburg, then Lake Regional Medical Center, O'Hara Twp. until going back to school in her late 50's to earn a degree as a Pharmacy Technician. She then worked for McKesson and Walgreens Pharmacy in Carnegie before being forced to retire with a diagnosis of Amyloidosis in 2015. She is cherished in memory by her sister, Maureen (McDade) McClellan; her husband of 53 years, John E. Novak; her two stepsons, John E. Novak, Jr. and David J. (Cathy) Novak; her daughter, Kelly (McDade) MacKay; her four grandchildren, Matthew J. MacKay, Christina M. MacKay, Kyle B. Novak, Travis M. Novak; one great-granddaughter, Chloe L. MacKay; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Family will receive friends Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2 p.m. until the service at 7 p.m. at the WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Avenue, Aspinwall.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of NANCY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now