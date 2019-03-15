CAIRNS NANCY FRANCE

Passed away Saturday, March 2nd. Formerly of Ben Avon Heights. Beloved wife of Patrick; beloved mother of Joe (Jarica), and Tony; sister of Jane France Allison (Chris); daughter of the late William and Virginia France. Nancy was defined by her loving spirit, respect for others and the ability to make people happy. She loved finding old treasures, recreating her finds and giving them new life. Contributions can be made by acts of kindness, contributions to your local food bank or other charities that help those in need. A celebration of life will be held in Pittsburgh at a later date.