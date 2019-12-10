Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
More Obituaries for NANCY STADLER
NANCY G. STADLER

STADLER NANCY G.

Age 81, of Adams Twp., on December 9, 2019. Wife of William S. Stadler. Mother of Kimberly S. Armstrong and Douglas Stadler (Roseann). Grandmother of Samantha Armstrong, Abigail Armstrong, Maxwell Stadler and Cole Stadler. Sister of Margaret "Peg" Hodil. Nancy was a secretary for Shaler Area School District for many years. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral service Thursday, 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC-Passavant Hospital, 9100 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019
