Age 81, of Adams Twp., on December 9, 2019. Wife of William S. Stadler. Mother of Kimberly S. Armstrong and Douglas Stadler (Roseann). Grandmother of Samantha Armstrong, Abigail Armstrong, Maxwell Stadler and Cole Stadler. Sister of Margaret "Peg" Hodil. Nancy was a secretary for Shaler Area School District for many years. Visitation Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral service Thursday, 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC-Passavant Hospital, 9100 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 10, 2019